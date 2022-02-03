The family of Armani Faison, who police say was raped and killed by his cellmate in a Philadelphia jail last year, has sued the cityand six prison system employees including Corrections Commissioner Blanche Carney, saying they were responsible for his death.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, blames the city for placing Faison in a cell with a prisoner who was know to be violent and then failing to protect him as he was attacked and screamed for help. Faison’s family announced the suit Thursday in a news conference with their lawyers.

Faison, 35, was arrested for shoplifting and related offenses in March of last year and jailed at Currran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Three days later, Kevin Massey, who had previously attempted to rape his cellmate, was moved into a cell with Faison, according to the suit.

Within hours, the suit said, Massey attacked Faison for hours as his cries for help and those of inmates housed nearby went unanswered.

“Armani’s body was found the following morning naked, bloodied, and floating in six inches of water,” according to the suit.

Faison’s injuries included abrasions and contusions to his nose, clavicle, shoulder, back, arms, legs and neck, and extensive rectal hemorrhaging, the suit says. He was pronounced dead at Nazareth Hospital shortly after a correctional officer discovered his battered body.

Massey, 32, has been charged with rape and murder in connection with Faison’s death. He also faces charges in the indecent assault of another prisoner.

While Faison was being assaulted, no correctional officer was on duty in that unit, according to the suit. The officer who was supposed to be on duty “abandoned” his post without ensuring a replacement, after a second officer called him to work in the kitchen, the suit says. Those two officers are named as defendants in the lawuit, along with the officer who assigned Massey to share Faison’s cell.

“That such a horrific occurrence could continue for hours without intervention in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons is the shocking but predictable result of the city’s consistent practice of massively under staffing its jails,” the suit says.

The suit cited a City Controller’s report that decried an “unsafe” lack of lack of staffing in Philadelphia jails. From 2019 to April 2021, the report said, correctional staffing in city prisons declined by 440 officers and only 119 new officers were hired creating what the report called “a tipping point” for the safety of those behind bars.

Armani was not the first person to be killed while incarcerated in a city prison. In January of last year, Dale Curbean, 60, was found dead in his cell at CFCF, and his cellmate was charged with killing him through blunt force head trauma. And last April, Christopher Hinkle, 37, was beaten to death by his cellmate who had a history of committing unprovoked violent attacks, according to a lawsuit filed by Hinkle’s family.

.

Prison Department spokesperson John Mitchell declined to comment Thursday on the suit filed by Armani’s family, citing the pending litigation. But he said the city was working to recruit more correctional officers and increase staffing in Philadelphia jails..

In addition to the city and Carney, the prison commissioner, named as defendants in the suit are, CFCF Warden Michele Farrell, Deputy Warden Nancy Gianetta, and three correctional officers who were not identified by name.