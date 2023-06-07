‘We’re trendsetters’: Philly moms proudly continue the grand prom send-off tradition

When it comes to the big dance, few cities do prom like Philly. .

The famously over-the-top prom send-off has set social media ablaze for years come the end of the school year, as teens decked in designer shoes and custom gowns are met with mounds of party balloons, catered bites, and photography flashes before they even set foot outside their homes.

North Philly mom Catherine Green said these extravagant send-offs have been a part of the city’s tradition for decades. And as they have grown more elaborate in recent years, she wanted to gift her daughter with the same experience.

“In the Black community, it has become a big thing over the last 20-30 years,” Green said. “It’s our own celebration before the graduation. It gives our kids the thought that this could be their future, and it’s our way of saying how proud we are of them.”

Green said it’s easy to spend between $5,000-7,000 on a send-off.

She spent almost $6,500 combined on party decorations, food, and her daughter’s Swarovski crystal gown, shoes, makeup, and hair. A large portion also went to the Bentley car her daughter Jalah Green drove to the event. And while that price tag is too high for some families, Green said it was a worthy celebration of her daughter’s accomplishments and a moment for extended family and friends to enjoy.

Advertisement

“I think we’re in our culture where everybody wants to celebrate the kids, but everybody can’t be invited to graduation,” Green said. “So, let’s just go all out for the prom.

“The lead up to prom is so exciting – picking out her shoes and her purse. Maybe the kids want to do a little something, but I believe us parents take it to another level. My daughter was like, ‘Mom, this is your prom,’ because after a while we like to take over. We feel like you only do this kind of celebration one time, and the next won’t be until marriage.”

This year, families opted for pricier cars, towering balloon arches, ground-shaking sound systems and tints filled with lounge seating, luxurious decor, catered food and drinks.

Others went for a Hollywood theme, complete with glimmering backdrops, large posters, velvet rope barricades and a red carpet for a movie star entrance and photo op. And one family put a catwalk in the front of their home so prom-goers could perform a model-like strut.

Mother Tysheeka Freeman said parents like North Philly mom Saudia Shuler, who famously dropped $25,000 for a Dubai-themed send-off for her son that included a live camel, set the bar for her and others to follow.

“For me, it’s just such a blessing,” she said. “A lot of people don’t get to experience those things with their children. There’s so many obstacles that can prevent them from ever going to prom. And while it’s stressful and expensive, as a parent, you find a way to make it happen.”

Philly resident Caraiah Stout admirers the creativity put into the pre-prom parties, but she said the send-off money could be used for something more meaningful than prom.

“I can’t tell people how to spend their money on their children,” Stout said. “I would expect big graduation or trunk parties for college instead, or (for parents to) give the money to the child for a car or (in their) bank account.”

While she understands the concerns of those who say the trend has gone too far, Freeman said people should “mind their business and monitor their own pockets.”

“Everybody plans for their child’s future differently, and kids are now able to make their own decisions,” she said. “Some kids are saying what they want for prom, and others say they don’t want a graduation party. ”

Freeman said extravagant send-offs are deeply rooted in Philly culture, and it’s a tradition she and her family will continue to celebrate in elaborate fashion.

“People will literally sacrifice everything for their kids, that’s just our culture,” she said. “We’re trendsetters and we set the bar high. And no matter where you have a prom, you will always be able to spot a Philly person in the crowd.”