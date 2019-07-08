Thirteen percent of men in the study who received hormone therapy were diagnosed with Azheimer's disease compared with nine percent who did not get ADT. The study also looked at dementia, an umbrella term for cognitive decline that includes Alzheimer's and several other forms of dementia. Twenty-two percent of the men who took ADT got that diagnosis, compared to 16 percent who didn't take it. No one was counted in both categories. After controlling for disease severity and other medical and socioeconomic factors, the research team found that men who had taken ADT had a 14 percent higher risk of developing Alzheimer's and 20 percent increased risk for dementia. The increases were consistent for patients who received surgery or radiation or decided on watchful waiting, although they were slightly higher in the radiation group, said Jayadevappa, who has Ph.D. in public policy and management and is a senior fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.