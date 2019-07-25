Medical staff shared that they felt pressured to churn through patients rather than take the time needed to provide appropriate care. They said they didn’t feel as if there were measures in place to ensure their safety on the job. And they said they were frustrated that they didn’t have any say in how the health centers were run, and that there was no clinical expert on the PHMC management team. This month, Robert Heininger was hired as medical director, a change they believe was made because of their organizing.