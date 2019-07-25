The three were sipping coffee at the El Coquí café, re-watching videos posted from last night’s protest in San Juan. There, Puerto Ricans held in front of the island governor’s mansion, better known as La Fortaleza, a perreo intenso — the most expressive way to dance reggaetón.
“Look!" said the Rev. Jessie Alejandro, watching half-naked people celebrating and sweating, hoisting the Puerto Rican flag under the late-night sky. “I think they used the flowers in remembrance of the dead.”
For the 48-year-old, the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló brings not joy, but the memories of when she helped to recover the bodies of those who where dragged by the river after Hurricane María hit the island Sept. 20, 2017.
“It is hurtful that the person we trusted and gave faith on representing us, ended up mocking and laughing at the people who put him there,” said Alejandro at a gathering Thursday at the cafe on I Street in Harrowgate, among Puerto Ricans to discuss the resignation and plan for future demonstrations. “There is no excuse.”
But there was a sliver of a silver lining, said Ana Montañez, 43. "The hurricane, though devastating, created us stronger because now our voice is stronger united.”
Puerto Rico’s Rosselló announced his resignation at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, in the midst of corruption scandals and leaked chat messages that resulted in two weeks of huge daily protests — on the island, covering seven-lane highways, and around the world.
In Philadelphia, 150 Boricuas, as Puerto Ricans are also known, gathered last week at Ninth Street and Hunting Park Avenue to for an open-mic session with music to demand Rosselló's resignation.
The island has been in turmoil since July 8, when the Center for Investigative Journalism of Puerto Rico published messages from a private chat group conversation in which the governor and his administrative staff made vulgar and insulting comments about individuals and Puerto Ricans in general.
In one message, Rosselló called Melissa Mark-Viverito, the Puerto Rico-born former speaker of New York City Council, a “puta” — Spanish for “whore.”
Mónica Parrilla, 40, a Puerto Rican who lives in Hunting Park, learned about the announcement Thursday morning, when she saw the postings on Twitter and Instagram. She appreciated how these two weeks of demonstrations resulted in change — without fatalities.
“It’s more emotional to see this happening from Philly, because we have come together as a community, to demonstrate what democracy looks like,” she said.
Others in the diaspora consider the governor’s resignation just one victory in a social movement that could inspire a Puerto Rico free of corruption.
So far, the FBI has charged charged six individuals — including former Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher — with 32 counts of money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement of $15.5 million in federal funding from 2017 through this year, all related to Rosselló's administration.
Rosselló says he will leaving office on Aug. 2 and will be replaced by Justice Secretary Wanda Vásquez, who is also being investigated for multiple cases of corruption.
On Saturday at noon, Philadelphians will call for continued change at a demonstration at Lehigh Avenue and Fourth Street. Come 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, another gathering there will celebrate the next era.
Karen Ramos, 28, is from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, and has lived in East Kensington since she fled the island after the hurricanes. She revels in being part of a diaspora that is organizing and supporting the efforts in the Caribbean.
“Let this be a lesson for the next political leaders: You don’t joke with the people of Puerto Rico, you don’t mock the dead of your own people, and you better listen to us.”