Former Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló's resignation announcement late Wednesday night came after a series of large protests on the island after his controversial and vulgar text messages were leaked.
But prior to the leaks, the island’s political sphere was already in turmoil after two of Rosselló's former cabinet members — former Education Secretary Julia Keleher and former chief of Health Insurance Administration Ángela Ávila-Marrero — were arrested by the FBI on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, theft of government funds, and money laundering.
Keleher, whose fraud case contributed to the unrest on the island, has significant ties to the Philadelphia area. Here’s a look at her local connections, and role in recent news in Puerto Rico.
Keleher is a Philadelphia-area native who became Puerto Rico’s education secretary, overseeing a sometimes-stormy tenure before resigning a few months before her arrest.
Keleher grew up in Delaware County and attended Cardinal O’Hara High School, the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad, and the University of Delaware for her doctor of education.
For a large part of the early 2000s, she worked for the Red Clay School District in Wilmington, Del., before founding her own company in 2009.
Since she was an outsider in Puerto Rican government, there was some outrage when she became the education secretary in 2017.
In April, Keleher resigned after several controversies and criticisms from citizens. During her tenure, she closed nearly a quarter of Puerto Rico’s public schools following Hurricane Maria. She also opened the first charter school on the island.
But the worst was to come.
On July 10, she was arrested with five others on numerous charges, including allegedly sending more than $15 million in federal education funds to unqualified contractors for her own personal gain.
This aided the start of the wide range of protests that have made headlines for over a week, and ended in the governor’s resignation.
Keleher and Ávila-Marrero’s arrests prompted protests after it was revealed they were funneling government funds into businesses they had personal ties to.
The allegations of corruption in the government sparked feelings of neglect from the leadership in Puerto Rico’s citizens — feelings likely left over from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The arrests were followed by the leaked messages from a private chat group in which the governor and other staffers made crude and insulting comments, including misogynistic, racist, and homophobic statements.