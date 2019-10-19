Pumpkin harvesting is still very much a backbreaking job. No mechanized harvester is capable of picking up 10- to 20-pound pumpkins, gently, and stacking them into bins without smashing them. That’s work for human hands, and Campbell was adamant when he said his crop couldn’t be harvested without migrant workers who come to the United States on temporary agricultural visas, also known as the H-2A. All of his 48 workers are from Mexico, he said, and by law, he has to provide and pay for their housing. Most make $13.50 per hour.