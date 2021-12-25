A deadly fire tore through the home of a Quakertown family early Christmas morning, killing a father and two of his three young sons.

Eric King, 41, and sons, Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11, were identified in a statement by the Quakertown School District. King’s oldest son, Brady, 13, and wife, Kristin, survived but were reportedly hospitalized.

“This news is devastating for the District community and the Quakertown area at large. Eric and Kristin are very active in the community, and the kind of people who make this a special place to live and attend school,” the statement said. The district will establish a hotline for those in need of support.

A GoFundMe established in their names, which had raised more than $148,000 by 1:30 p.m. on Christmas, described the couple as high school sweethearts, “always smiling and full of positive spirits” — “the happiest people you will have ever met.”

“You just couldn’t help but to love them,” organizer Kristin Randazzo wrote. “The three boys, Eric and Kristin were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields.”

The family’s two dogs also died in the fire, according to Randazzo’s post.

State and Quakertown police and fire officials did not immediately respond to requests for information on Saturday. Investigators told reporters at the scene they believe Christmas lights may be to blame.

“Right now, it’s our understanding that we’re looking at the Christmas tree that may have ignited as a result of Christmas lights on that Christmas tree,” Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree told CBS3.

Karen Hammerschmidt, who runs an organization called Quakertown Community Outreach, said she was at the scene overnight, and that the neighbor in the adjoining house narrowly escaped. “She literally got out with the clothes on her back; her and her son and her dog, it’s a miracle that they made it out. The fire went up in minutes.”

Eric King, according to friends, ran a construction business and was the consummate coach and family man.

“He was very giving of his time. He was a beloved coach, and he had many people who wanted to be on his teams,” Quakertown Youth Baseball president Mike Bianco said. “He had fun w the kids and he always made sure that the kids had fun.”

Matt Schill, who coached with King, said he happily overcommitted himself to make sure his own kids and those in the community had well-maintained fields and a full coaching staff. “We commiserated all the time going back and forth about how we didn’t know how we were going to coach all these teams and do all this stuff while running our businesses. We used to joke we had a weekly conference call to complain about stuff that we’re not going to change.”

Patrick and Liam loved sports, riding bikes and, in Liam’s case, former President Donald Trump. “He was a very patriotic kid,” Schill said.

Another friend and fellow coach, Mike Harris, said he believes King died as he lived: giving everything to protect his sons.

“He made so many sacrifices for the kids he coached and for his own family,” Harris said. “Knowing him and the kind of guy he was, I know he would have never not tried to save his family. He never would have left that dwelling while that situation was ongoing. I’m sure he would have done anything to get everyone out.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.