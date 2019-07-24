Honestly, I always avoided throwing parties. I threw, like, one party in New York, for 4/20, and it was cute. But I like to show up and do my thing and then not have the responsibility. But I just felt like it needed to happen here, something that was deliberately for black and brown people — we don’t book white people at all — and specifically queer people, LGBTQA, whatever is in that frame. And we used to drive around and drink seltzer, so I was like, let’s call it Seltzer.