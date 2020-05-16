Inch hoped the night would pave the way for the dozens of other racetracks in the state that hoped to get moving again. On May 6, however, Inch and the team were told by the DCED that racetracks were considered “entertainment” and would not be permitted to operate until Snyder County entered the green phase. Selinsgrove promoters believed there was a late revision to the rules that specified yellow-approved businesses, though DCED spokesperson Casey Smith said that wasn’t the case.