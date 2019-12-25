Rain, rain, go away.
Here are a couple of fun facts courtesy of the National Weather Service.
On Dec. 29, 1917, the temperature in Philadelphia bottomed out at -1 degree. It was the earliest sub-zero temperature reading since official records began in 1870.
The wettest December on record was 1996 when Philadelphia experienced a total of 8.47 inches of precipitation. That year saw 56.45 inches of precipitation and ended up being the wettest year on record. The driest December was in 1955 when only 0.25 inches of precipitation fell.