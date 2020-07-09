A South Jersey high school teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Gary Jiampetti, 43, a health and physical education teacher at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, was charged with official misconduct, a second-degree offense, the prosecutor’s office said. He was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home in West Berlin, Camden County.
Jiampetti had a consensual sexual relationship with a female student, who was not a minor at the time, before the 2019-20 school year, prosecutors said. She has since graduated.
In a letter to parents, guardians, and school staff on Thursday, School Superintendent Christopher Heilig did not name Jiampetti, but provided a link to a news release from the prosecutor’s office and noted that “the staff member is no longer permitted on campus or at any [school] events” and that his electronic access to school technology had been revoked.
“Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, we cannot provide additional information at this time,” the letter said.
A spokesperson for the district said Jiampetti’s contract ended June 30.
The superintendent wrote in the letter that when the school administration learned of “distressing allegations made by former students involving this staff member, we immediately contacted” Mount Holly police and the prosecutor’s office to request an investigation.
“We assure you that we will continue to work together to prioritize the well-being of our students, staff, and the entire [Rancocas Valley] community,” the letter said.
Jiampetti, who remains in custody, will have a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Friday. It was not known if he has an attorney.
Authorities asked anyone with information about illegal conduct involving him to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.