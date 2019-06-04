Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill moved a step closer Tuesday to closing the books on the criminal case in which he’s been entangled for more than a decade when he was granted an appellate hearing in Pennsylvania Superior Court to argue that his drug and gun conviction should be overturned.
The hearing, scheduled for July 16, will give the rapper’s lawyers the opportunity to present their case in front of a judge other than Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley, who has jailed Mill several times for parole violations and whom the rapper and his legal team has accused of bias.
