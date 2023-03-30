Philly political consultant pleads guilty to forging hundreds of signatures in 2019 Philadelphia Democratic primary

A Philadelphia political consultant pleaded guilty Thursday to forging hundreds of signatures on nomination petitions for candidates who hoped to get on the city’s 2019 Democratic primary ballot.

Rasheen Crews, 46, pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit forgery and theft for forging signatures and paying others to forge signatures in the May Democratic primary that year. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

In court Thursday, Crews spoke only in response to questions from Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means. Crews, a former deputy in the city’s Register of Wills office, declined to comment outside of the courtroom.

Candidates hoping to become judges in Philadelphia Municipal Court and the city’s Court of Common Pleas paid Crews to gather signatures for their petitions, said Deputy District Attorney Thomas Ost-Prisco. Between February and March 2019, Crews turned paid people — by signature or by the hour — to forge hundreds of signatures, along with forging many himself, the prosecutor said.

The hired workers filled in names and addresses of voters without their knowledge or consent, said Ost-Prisco. They also copied names from voter lists and forged signatures on completed and notarized petitions, according to court records.

When Crews’ scheme was revealed, he refused to return the money he was paid by candidates, Ost-Prisco said.