A Philadelphia political consultant forged hundreds of signatures on petitions for candidates seeking spots on the city’s 2019 Democratic primary ballot, state prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing charges against the man, including solicitation to commit forgery and theft.

Investigators say Rasheen Crews, who has since worked as a deputy in the city’s Register of Wills, paid workers to add fake signatures to already completed and notarized petitions and even organized forging parties at local hotels, where a room of staffers passed petitions for multiple candidates down an assembly line-like operation, forging names.

None of the people who had hired Crews to gather those signatures — nearly a dozen candidates for Philadelphia’s Municipal and Common Pleas courts — is accused of knowing about his alleged forgery scheme.

“This arrest is an important reminder that interfering with the integrity of our elections is a serious crime,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office oversaw the investigation. “By soliciting and organizing the wide scale forgery of signatures, the defendant undermined the democratic process and Philadelphians’ right to a free and fair election.”

Crews, who has previously worked gathering petition signatures for clients ranging from Mayor Jim Kenney to former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. It was not clear whether he had retained an attorney.

A spokesperson for the Register of Wills did not immediately return a request for comment on Crews’ current employment status.

A criminal complaint filed in his case accused him of ripping off at least 11 candidates, including some now-sitting judges, who had hired him to help gather the signatures required under state law to land on the ballot.

Across the city, a network of operatives like Crews, can make the difference on whether candidates in down-ballot races, like judicial elections, show up on the sample ballots of endorsed candidates distributed at polling locations — or even make it onto the ballot at all.

In judicial races, which often attract lawyers as candidates who are new to the process of campaigning, clients hiring consultants like Crews often have little idea what the operatives are doing with their money.

Several of Crews’ judicial clients in 2019 said they’d agreed to pay him $2 to $3 for each signature gathered and it was only after he’d submitted their petitions that they realized he’d ripped them off, according to the complaint.

In some cases, forged signatures for the same name appeared up to 18 times on the same petition. In other cases, the same handwriting appeared to have signed multiple names. And in others still, signatures were clearly added to half-filled-out petition forms after the documents had been notarized.

The problems with Crews’ petitions first became clear in 2019 when former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chairman of the Democratic City Committee, began reaching out to judicial candidates after hearing about the problems with their petitions and discovering many that he said appeared to be “kitchen-table jobs.”

Brady said at that time several of the petition packages contained what appeared to be photocopied pages from other petitions, which is not allowed.

Several candidates dropped out after discovering problems with their petitions.

Brady on Wednesday said Crews had attempted to make amends with the party in the years since. And that Crews had told him he was under criminal investigation and had been offered a deal that would have required him to no longer engage in political activity such as circulating petitions.

The criminal charges announced Wednesday prompted Brady to speculate Crews did not take that deal.

“I guess they’re sending a message to people not to mess around with petitions,” Brady said. “Nothing wrong with that.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.