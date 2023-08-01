Skip to content
Read the full indictment against Donald Trump in the 2020 election probe

Trump was indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

» READ MORE: Trump indictment: Charges feature former president’s effort to subvert Pennsylvania election results

Read the full indictment here:

