Read the full indictment against Donald Trump in the 2020 election probe
Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Read the full indictment here: