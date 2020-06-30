The ex-husband of a former Real Housewives of New Jersey star hired a man to plan an attack on the woman’s current husband. In exchange, the assailant was given a very generous deal on a lavish wedding reception attended by over 300 guests, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark said Tuesday.
Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes — the setting of the Bravo reality series in which his ex-wife Dina appeared — and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, were arrested and charged with multiple racketeering and conspiracy counts.
Manzo, co-owner of the swank Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson, N.J., is a member of the Lucchese crime family, the prosecutors said, and Perna was a “made man” in the Lucchese family.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office gave the following account:
In July 2015, Manzo hired Perna to carry out the assault on the man who at the time was Dina’s boyfriend. For payment, Perna was able to hold his wedding reception, attended by about 330 guests, at Manzo’s restaurant for a fraction of the price, and that was paid by another member of the Lucchese family.
Manzo was charged with “falsifying and concealing records” for failing to turn over documents during the investigation of the assault, they said. The FBI eventually executed a search warrant and seized invoices for Perna’s reception.
The maximum sentences that each man could receive on all the charges would be 43 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.
Attorneys for Manzo and Perna weren’t immediately available for comment.