The Biden administration is expected to announce that the United States will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — and resettlement agencies in Philadelphia say they’re ready.

“We’re thrilled,” said Margaret O’Sullivan, executive director of Nationalities Service Center, the region’s largest resettlement agency. “We live in a state and city that’s ready to welcome Ukrainians.”

Several news agencies, quoting anonymous sources, reported Thursday that refugees from Ukraine will be able to enter the country through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, and other means.

» READ MORE: The U.S. to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100,000 Ukraine refugees

The process through which refugees enter the country is important, because it directly effects the level of government support they can receive and their ability to stay in the U.S. permanently.

An announcement from the Biden administration could come later today, with additional details rolled out over the coming weeks.

“Any number is great news,” said Cathryn Miller-Wilson, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, the immigrant-assistance organization in Philadelphia. “A hundred thousand is a great start. We could do more.”

She cautioned: It’s one thing for the administration to announce a promised number of refugee admissions amid the Russian invasion. It’s another thing, and harder, to make sure the United States has personnel in place to process the paperwork and vet refugee admissions.

It takes years for a refugee to be vetted and approved to come to the United States. Allowing someone to file the paperwork will mean nothing if there’s no staff to process it, she noted.

In the U.S. refugee system, 100,000 represents a huge number — roughly 10 times the amount of total refugees resettled here in 2020. It comes as the nation continues to welcome 76,000 Afghan allies who were evacuated as the nation withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, commencing the largest resettlement since the end of the Vietnam War.

Most Afghans were admitted under humanitarian parole, not as legal refugees. Parole is merely a permission to enter, not an actual immigration status, and that has complicated the future of Afghan families.

Also complicating any effort to resettle Ukrainians is the continuing impact of President Trump’s starvation of the refugee-admissions system. Amid record-low refugee admissions, and dwindling government reimbursements, about a third of the nation’s 300 local refugee-resettlement agencies went out of business or suspended operations, according to federal officials.

Those that survived were weakened by layoffs and departures. The Afghan program triggered a hiring spurt, as agencies that collectively resettled 11,814 refugees in 2020 were tasked with resettling 76,000 Afghans all at once.

That 100,000, while big in the U.S. system, is but a fraction of the 3.6 million Ukrainians who have fled the country, mostly to Poland, and the millions more who have been displaced inside the country by the violence.

“It’s really too small. The number is way too small,” said Iryna Mazur, the honorary consul of Ukraine in Philadelphia, and an immigration lawyer who specializes in asylum and family reunification.

People need help now – not years from now, after the refugee-admissions process plays out, she said. Many in Ukraine have family and friends in this country who are willing to house and support them, as are Ukrainian churches.

“Maybe it’s just a ‘good beginning,’” she said, because “many more people will need help.”

The Philadelphia region is home to about 60,000 Ukrainian immigrants and people of Ukrainian ancestry, one of the largest and most vibrant Ukrainian communities in the country.

“As a welcoming city,” said Amy Eusebio, executive director of the city Office of Immigrant Affairs, “we’re thrilled to hear that the federal government has authorized this resettlement. We expect Philadelphia will be a place of choice for many Ukrainians, since we have a strong Ukrainian community.”