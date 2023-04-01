How to react to emotionally challenging events

Knowing how to respond when the going gets tough is critical to maintaining meaningful, healthy relationships.

In the book “The Good Life,” Bryn Mawr psychologist Marc Schulz and co-author Robert Waldinger offer a five-step plan for navigating difficult interactions in a way that strengthens — instead of damaging — valuable relationships that encourages people to slow down their reactions. Their approach, called the WISER model, is reproduced with permission from the authors. The authors recommend using the questions to review tough conversations, better understand your emotional reactions and consider how you may handle a similar situation differently in the future.

Watch

Did I face the problem directly or ignore it? Did I take the time to get an accurate assessment of the situation? Did I talk with the people involved? Did I consult with others to get their understanding of what happened?

Interpret

Did I recognize how I felt and what was at stake? Was I willing to acknowledge my role in the situation? Have I focused too much on what is going on in my own head and not enough on what is going on around me? Are there alternative ways of understanding what is going on in this situation?

Select

Was I clear about the outcome I wanted? Did I consider all the available options for responding? Did I do a good job identifying resources available to help me? Did I weigh the pros and cons of different strategies to achieve my goal? Did I choose the tools that would work best in meeting the current challenge? Did I reflect on IF or WHEN I should do something about the situation? Did I consider who else could be involved in solving the problem or meeting the challenge?

Engage

Did I practice my response or run it by a trusted confidant to increase the likelihood that it would succeed? Did I take steps that are realistic for me? Did I evaluate progress and was I willing to adjust as needed? What steps did I rush through or mess up or skip over? What did I do well?

Reflect