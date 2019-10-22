Although the seminary, founded in 1812, did not own slaves, it has conceded after a two-year study that it benefited from a slave economy from investments in Southern banks as well as from donations from wealthy men who profited from slavery. Among one of the findings in the report dated October 2018: The seminary’s founding faculty and officials supported the American Colonization Society campaign to send freed African-Americans to Liberia rather than accept them as equal citizens in the United States.