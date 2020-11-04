The one that I most enjoy, personally, are the graduations. Traditionally, we did our graduations at Penn with 1,000 Latinos, outside of our neighborhood, celebrating the lives of 140 to 160 students that were taking the next step into college. Here is when you can see your work. Another case is when the kids in the hood come to our facilities to watch the stars on telescopes worth millions of dollars, brought to us with a partnership with the Franklin Institute. Nothing can compare to hear them dream that they could be scientists or the first Latino on the moon. But, you know what I’m also proud of? The performances that take place at the Teatro. To see our dancing troupes perform with the Pennsylvania Ballet, the best of the world, and to have the people of my community and people from downtown listen to the orchestra at our Teatro, interacting with them and asking questions. Those are transformative experiences.