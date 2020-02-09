Richard “Dick” J. Fox, 92, a regional real estate developer, longtime trustee at Temple University and namesake of its business school, died of natural causes Sunday, Feb. 9, at his Center City home, his family said.
“Dick Fox had a tremendous and lasting impact on Temple University," said Temple President Richard M. Englert in a statement. “We all mourn the loss of one of our most valued members of the Temple family."
Mr. Fox was raised in the city’s Germantown and Mount Airy sections, graduating from Central High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy as a pilot and trained at Georgia Tech, later serving in the Korean War. After the war, Mr. Fox and his brother, Bob, entered the real estate business, forming a company that would come to develop shopping plazas, houses and apartment buildings, including the sprawling 880-acre Chesterbrook planned community in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, as well as the Philadelphia sports arena now known as the Wells Fargo Center.
Mr. Fox served on Temple University’s board of trustees continuously since 1967, leading the body as chairman from 1982 to 2000. The business school was renamed in his honor in 1999.
“We recognized the many ways he made Temple better by naming the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management in his honor; but the truth is he honored us with his time, his dedication and his ongoing support,” Englert said.
Mr. Fox’s son Harry said his father imbued his children with a deep sense of justice and right and wrong. Those qualities were on display, Harry Fox said, when his father led Temple’s board through times of significant friction with the school’s neighbors in the 1980s and ’90s.
“The community was really angry at that point,” Harry Fox recalled, but “he’d talk about the people he met with such dignity and respect, it made a deep impression on me.”
In addition to his son Harry, Mr. Fox is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine, sons Michael and Frederic, and daughters Jennifer and Cecilia; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fox School via giving.temple.edu/givetofox.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for additional information about Mr. Fox’s life.