Mr. Fox was raised in the city’s Germantown and Mount Airy sections, graduating from Central High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy as a pilot and trained at Georgia Tech, later serving in the Korean War. After the war, Mr. Fox and his brother, Bob, entered the real estate business, forming a company that would come to develop shopping plazas, houses and apartment buildings, including the sprawling 880-acre Chesterbrook planned community in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, as well as the Philadelphia sports arena now known as the Wells Fargo Center.