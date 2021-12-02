A retired Philadelphia Police lieutenant was convicted by a Bucks County jury on Thursday of sexually assaulting a preteen girl at his home.

The jurors found Richard Michael Frank, 51, guilty of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors.

Frank, a longtime Philadelphia police lieutenant who left the force in 2018 amid allegations of workplace sexual harassment, was arrested by Upper Southampton Township police in October 2019, after the victim contacted investigators to report the assault.

She told detectives Frank groped her during a visit to his home in Northeast Philadelphia in the summer of 2017, when she was under 13 years old, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He also touched the girl’s leg and abdomen inappropriately during a second visit to his home, she told police.

At the time of his arrest, Frank was working as a supervisor in Germantown’s 14th Police District.

» READ MORE: This Philadelphia police inspector was accused of sexual harassment. Now he heads the SVU.

Two sergeants in the district told their boss that Frank had made offensive sexual remarks to female officers. Frank was transferred to the 35th District in Olney, and became the subject of additional complaints to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission over comments he allegedly made to female officers there.

In November 2018, Frank learned that he was going to be demoted and retired.

His sentencing in the Bucks County assaults was deferred so he could undergo a sex-offender assessment.

Frank’s attorney, William Joshua Buchanan, did not return a request for comment Thursday.