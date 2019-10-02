An investigation sprang to life, and it wasn’t long before Detective James Schirmer met with the child, who was under 13, at the Bucks County Children’s Advocacy Center. There, the victim described to Schirmer a nauseating memory from the summer of 2017: a visit to the Northeast Philadelphia home of then-47-year-old Richard Frank, who allegedly slipped his hand inside the child’s clothes and touched the genitals.