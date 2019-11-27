Standing in Rittenhouse Square, Damon Jordan sifted through photos of his older brother, Dino, 51, who was fatally stabbed in the iconic Center City Philadelphia park last week.
“This place is so scary for me right now because we don’t know who did this,” he said. “He really loved this area, just being in town, the whole vibe.”
As Jordan, 42, a West Philadelphia educator, walked Wednesday through the park where police last Thursday found his brother bleeding profusely, he began to cry. “I hate that he was by himself,” said Jordan. “He died by himself.”
Although police initially said Dean Jordan Jr. was homeless, his brother said Dean was living with an aunt in the Germantown area.
Nicknamed “Dino,” he had been a star running back with the Penn Wood High School football team in Lansdowne, and was homecoming king his senior year. He later graduated from what is now Delaware State University in Dover.
In interviews this week, his family and a friend described him as warmhearted, an outstanding athlete, strong, and proud. They said he lived in California and Philadelphia, and worked as a real-estate broker, a driver, and a security guard. While living in Southern California, he got married and had a daughter and son, both now teens.
At 10:11 p.m. last Thursday, first responders went to the 1800 block of Walnut Street on the park’s north side on a report of a person screaming. Police found Jordan standing and bleeding profusely, with multiple stab wounds in his back. Medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m.
Detectives have been looking through surveillance videos from around the park, but no arrests had been announced as of Wednesday.
Police were seeking to question eight men, who appeared to be in their early 20s, who had been in the park “drinking and fighting” that night, Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said last week, adding, “It is this group of people who are believed to be responsible for the victim’s death."
Damon Jordan said that his older brother was first raised by their father in West Philadelphia after Dino’s mother moved to California. “Dino and my father were really close,” his brother said. Their father, Dean Jordan Sr., worked as a Philadelphia probation officer from September 1972 to March 2000, when he retired.
In the mid-1970s, Jordan Sr. moved to Southwest Philadelphia after he met Damon’s mother, Carolyn Jordan. She raised the boys and their younger sister. Damon Jordan said he gave his brother his nickname. When he was learning to speak, he couldn’t say “Dean” at first and would say “Deo,” which then became “Dino.”
As a child, his older brother played football with the Afro-American Boys’ Club and learned to horseback ride, Damon Jordan said. A grandmother lived in Yeadon, so Dino attended nearby Penn Wood High.
Dino’s high-school buddy and football teammate Gregory Ciminera, 51, of Thornton, recalled him as “a wonderful, warmhearted guy” and an “outstanding athlete.” Dino was a star running back for the Penn Wood Patriots and the senior year homecoming king, said Ciminera, who graduated with Jordan in 1986.
Damon Jordan recalled his brother as “a good-spirited person” and an “alpha male jock.”
“He wouldn’t ask for help even if he needed it,” his brother said.
After graduating from Delaware State, Dino moved to Oakland, Calif., to be closer to his mother, said Damon Jordan, dean of students at the Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter School.
In California, he liked to ride motorcycles and go horseback riding, and worked at a law firm and in real estate, the brother said. He moved back to Philly in 1994, but returned to California four years later, this time to Los Angeles.
While Dino was in Los Angeles, his father died in July 2000 at age 52 of an illness. “He came back to Philadelphia for the funeral,” Damon Jordan said. “It had an emotional effect on him because he was so close to his father. It weighed on him a lot.”
After getting divorced, Dino moved back to Philadelphia in 2008 to help care for a grandmother who was sick. He moved into her Powelton Village home. She died later that year at age 87.
Dino continued to live in that house until the family sold it a few years ago, his brother said. He then rented an apartment in Center City near Rittenhouse, and worked as a chauffeur, a security guard, and a produce delivery driver.
But around May or June, Dino’s right leg was injured when he was hit by a car, Damon Jordan said. Dino became unemployed, couldn’t afford his rent, and “fell on hard times,” Damon Jordan said. He then moved in with an aunt in the Germantown area.
He recalled speaking to his brother three days before the fatal stabbing. They were making plans to spend Thanksgiving at a friend’s house. Dino, who still had a limp from the accident, said he was still trying to fix his beloved Lincoln Continental.
“That’s what’s so hard. We’re always together on Thanksgiving,” said Damon Jordan, who is planning a Dec. 7 funeral service for his brother at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Bartram Avenue in Lansdowne. The time has not been set.