A 56-year-old father from Haverford was fatally wounded in his work van during an apparent road-rage shooting Friday morning in Upper Darby, police said.

The driver of a white, four-door Audi A4, possibly a model from 2008 to 2012, was being sought by investigators for questioning, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said Friday evening.

Shortly before 8 a.m., township police received a call about a man slumped over the steering wheel of a white box van at a red light on Lansdowne Avenue at Winding Way, Bernhardt said.

Police arrived and immediately saw that the man had been shot in the left side of his head. The man was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows some type of interaction between the victim and someone in the Audi at the red light, then the car speeds away eastbound on Lansdowne Avenue while the light is still red, Bernhardt said.

Another motorist at the red light is seen on the video getting out to check on the van’s driver and that person called police, Bernhardt said.

The victim was on his work shift at the time, Bernhardt said. His name was being withheld pending family notification.

The shooting scene was near Upper Darby High School and Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School, but the shooting occurred before classes and no one else reported hearing the gunfire, Bernhardt said.

Anyone in the area from 7:50 to 8 a.m. who saw or knows anything about the incident was asked to contact Upper Darby police at 610-734-3439, at passcrimetips@udpd.org or on Twitter @UDPolice.