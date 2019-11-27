One person was killed and another was injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a Bucks County tavern, an investigator said.
The fire was reported just before 3:25 p.m. at the Roadway Inn at 2200 New Falls Rd. in Bristol Township, said Kevin Dippolito, the township fire marshal.
Emergency responders found one person dead inside and another suffering from smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital.
Dippolito said in an email that a tenant "smelled smoke and pulled the fire alarm, alerting other tenants.”
The two-story building was heavily damaged by the fire and water used to extinguish it.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment, Dippolito said. The cause is still under investigation.