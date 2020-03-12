Makes 6 servings
1 cup panko bread crumbs 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (or 1 tablespoon dried parsley)
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 ½ pounds cod (or haddock or flounder) cut into six filets (If the fresh fish is too pricey, plan ahead and buy frozen and thaw in the fridge for a day or two)
1 lemon, zested and cut into wedges for serving
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F.
- In a medium bowl, combine the panko, butter, parsley, and lemon zest. Add a pinch of salt and a grind of pepper and stir to evenly distribute the ingredients.
- Arrange the cod fillets on a baking sheet and season all over with salt and pepper. Divide the breadcrumb topping among the fillets, pressing lightly so it sticks to the fish.
- Roast for about 10 to 12 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are browned and the fish is mostly opaque with a trace of translucence (like frosted glass) in the center. This depends on the thickness of the fillets; cut into a piece to check. Serve immediately.
Tips: 1. If you get thinner tail pieces of cod, you might want to fold them over to dou- ble the thickness so they don’t cook too quickly and dry out. 2. An easy way to zest a lemon, especially if you don't own a zester: Use a vegetable peeler to remove the peel, being careful to avoid the pith. Then mince the peels into zest.
Per Serving: 210 calories, 7 grams fat, 28 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 410 mg sodium, 80 mg cholesterol, no dietary fiber
- From Molly Stevens, Fine Cooking