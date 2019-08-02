View this post on Instagram

2687. "In a sense, I felt like he gave me my life back." When Kate Potter started school at @rowanuniversity, she had planned to study Biology so she could go on to med school. She had a tough start to her college career, though, as her mom passed away from cancer when she was 19 years old. Therefore, after 1.5 years of school, Kate started seeing a therapist who absolutely changed her life. Inspired by his impact as well as a general psychology class she had taken, Kate decided to switch her major to Psychology and then went on to obtain her master's in Clinical Mental Health from @villanovau. During her time there, she took on an internship through which she worked at a hospital, helping with an after school program for kids who'd experienced trauma. Kate fell in love with the resiliency of those kids, motivating her to continue working in the field as a crisis intervention specialist. Nowadays, though, she's working for the Philadelphia School District, helping educate teachers on the signs and triggers of childhood trauma so they can be better equipped to empathize with their students. Kate loves her job, but is also more focused on achieving work-life balance now, so in addition to work, she invests a lot of energy into singing songs like "Valerie" on her keyboard and staying active through going to the gym!