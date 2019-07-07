In a brazen midday heist on Sunday, four would-be robbers, wearing masks and armed with guns, entered a Sprint Store in the city’s Chestnut Hill section and barricaded themselves inside, authorities said.
Police arrived at the store, located on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street, at about 1 p.m. in response to a report of a robbery. Once inside, officers apprehended three masked men and two weapons. A fourth suspect fled the scene in a dark gray or black Nissan and had not been found as of 4 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.