Philadelphia police took two men into custody Saturday night in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Kensington in which a 52-year-old man was shot and killed, authorities said.
Police said two men, one of whom was armed with a revolver, took part in the attempted robbery inside a house in the 2100 block of East Susquehanna Avenue, near Amber Street. They said the victim, shot in the head, was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.
The intruders fled, traveling two miles across town to the 1700 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, they attempted a second break-in, reportedly demanding money and firing gunshots. No one was hurt.
The two men fled on foot, but police caught them. Police said they had not filed filed charges against the men as of early Sunday night and declined to provide further information.