Three reputed members of a Trenton street gang have been charged in connection with the murder of a man who investigators said was shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of a highway in Bucks County.

Robert “Perry Street Bob” Christie, 36, faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, and firearm offenses in the death of Joshua McRae, 31, according to a grand jury presentment unsealed Tuesday.

Christie’s friends and alleged Nine Trey Blood associates, Taurien “Red” Corbin, 41, and Jerry “Sincere” Robinson, 32, have been charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse for allegedly helping Christie dispose of McRae’s body and destroy the vehicle that all four men rode in on the night of the murder.

» READ MORE: A Trenton man is accused of killing another man and dumping his body at the side of a Bucks County highway

Corbin and Robinson were arraigned on those charges Sunday and released on $500,000 bail, court records show. Christie was taken into custody late last week in New Jersey and is awaiting an arraignment in Bucks County.

There was no indication any of the three man had hired attorneys.

McRae, Christie, Corbin and Robinson drove together to Murphy’s Bar in Levittown one night in January 2020, according to the grand jury presentment. The men, all from Trenton, said they chose that bar to “avoid trouble” in their hometown.

While at the bar, McRae started mocking Christie, saying he “wasn’t really a gangster,” according to court filings.

Hours later, a passerby discovered McRae’s body on the shoulder of I-295 in Bristol Township. A county coroner determined that he had been shot five times in the chest, and ruled his death a homicide.

A witness testified before the grand jury that Christie shot McRae after the group left the bar, using a handgun given to him by Corbin, the presentment said. After dumping McRae’s body, Corbin and Robinson destroyed McRae’s cellphone and took the murder weapon to New York City to dispose of it, according to the witness, who was not identified in court documents.

But in testimony to the grand jury, Robinson said the dispute at the bar between Corbin and McRae was minor, and that nothing else notable happened after the four left the bar together. McRae dropped them back off in Trenton without incident, according to court testimony. The three men testified that they later learned through social media that McRae had been killed, and they denied involvement with his death.

However, the grand jury presentment said, surveillance footage from cameras in Trenton showed Corbin, Christie and Robinson parking McRae’s SUV in a secluded alley and walking away from the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames. Detectives found it hours later, burned down to its frame.

During a conversation intercepted by detectives after his testimony to the grand jury, Christie seemed to mock investigators.

“They’re not good at what they do when it comes to dealing with criminals, and we, we are the real conmen,” Christie said, according to the presentment.