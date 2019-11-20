Investigators in Montgomery County found an elderly couple and their daughter dead inside a home in Springfield Township late Monday, officials said Wednesday.
The bodies of Robert McIntyre and his wife Sheila Dolan, both 71, were discovered by police conducting a wellness check at their home on Erdenheim Road, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele. Their 27-year-old daughter, Julia McIntyre, was also found inside, dead of a wound that appeared self-inflicted, Steele said.
Steele called the incident a “family tragedy,” and declined to release further information Wednesday, pending autopsies.
A law enforcement source said no firearms were involved in the killings, and that, preliminarily, it appeared that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. The wellness check was requested by another relative, who grew concerned after not hearing from the couple, the source said.