In its statement this morning, Roche said the company and Spark " have each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the “Second Request”) from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in connection with the FTC’s review of Roche’s pending acquisition of Spark." Roche had announced earlier delays: on May 14, “to provide the government with additional time to complete its current review"; on April 26, “for government to complete regulatory review”; on April 3, when Roche said it was “working with the government to conduct the review as expeditiously possible.”