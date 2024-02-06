Sheriff Bilal’s campaign took down dozens of phony news headlines, saying a consultant used an AI chatbot

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign is claiming that an outside consultant used an artificial intelligence chatbot to generate dozens of fake news articles that were posted on her campaign website to highlight her first-term accomplishments.

The campaign broke its silence, releasing a statement in response to an Inquirer story published Monday morning that raised questions about the veracity of 31 favorable headlines attributed to local news organizations including NBC10, CBS3, WHYY, and The Inquirer, each with supposed dates of publication.

Representatives for those organizations were not able to find any of the stories.

» READ MORE: Did Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign make up dozens of false news stories?

Advertisement

Last week, Bilal spokesperson Teresa Lundy declined to comment, referring questions to Bilal’s campaign manager. Lundy said she did not know who that person is. Bilal and her campaign did not respond to requests for comment, either.

The story was picked up on Monday by the Associated Press and New York Post.

By Monday afternoon, the link that had previously directed readers to the phony headlines displayed a “page not found” message.

“After review, it has been determined that an outside consultant for the reelection campaign utilized ChatGPT in support of initiatives that were in-fact completed by the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office under the Administration of Sheriff Rochelle Bilal,” read an unsigned statement released by Friends of Rochelle Bilal.

The campaign did not respond to follow-up questions seeking the name of Bilal’s campaign manager or the outside consultant.

“It is now clear that the artificial intelligence service generated fake news articles to support the initiatives that were part of the AI prompt,” the statement read. “Our campaign provided the outside consultant talking points which were then provided to the AI service.”

Bilal was elected in 2019, vowing to a reform an office that has long been susceptible to corruption and dysfunction. She was reelected last November.

The headlines posted on Bilal’s website referred to her community outreach efforts, a program to distribute gun locks, antiviolence initiatives, and other topics related to law enforcement.

But it does not appear that any of those articles were ever published. It is unclear where the publication dates originated, or how the phony headlines were attributed to real news organizations.

The campaign, for instance, had claimed that NBC10 ran a dozen stories about the sheriff. But a station spokesperson said the digital team could not locate any of them.

“We have one video similar to the Sheriff’s Office’s headline about the Sheriff’s Office handing out free gun locks,” NBC10 spokesperson Dian Torralvo wrote by email last week. “However, that story was done in 2016, before Rochelle Bilal was in office.”

Monday’s statement from the Bilal campaign said the sheriff “has been the subject of many positive media articles over the past four years,” and it provided links to two stories from 2021 by WPVI and Fox 29.

“Unfortunately,” the statement said, “ChatGPT did not provide a link to this and many other powerful stories of Sheriff Bilal’s impact on the community.”

Experts in media ethics said the Bilal episode, while bizarre and even comical, poses a real danger: Fabricated headlines can erode trust in public institutions and the news media, and can confuse voters who area having to do more work to wade through AI-generated information and “pink-slime journalism” created by partisan interests.

“You just keep spewing stuff out and it fatigues people and they don’t know what to believe,” said Matthew Jordan, professor of media studies and director of Penn State’s News Literacy Initiative.

Last week, as The Inquirer was reporting on the phony news stories, Bilal’s campaign had temporarily pulled down headlines from her main campaign page, then added the link back with a “public disclaimer” stating that it could not guarantee the “completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information provided.”