The Walnut Street Theatre will open its 2020-21 season this fall with a production of Rocky, The Musical updated specifically for Philadelphia.
The show will run from Sept. 8 to Oct. 25, adapted from musical — co-written and co-produced by Sylvester Stallone — that opened in Hamburg, Germany, in 2012 and had a Broadway run lasting from February to August 2014.
Based on the original Rocky, the musical draws on the story line of the film, following the unlikely rise to stardom of punchy palooka Rocky Balboa and his romance with Adrian. There are production numbers built around the movie songs “Eye of the Tiger” and “Gonna Fly Now,” along with music like “South Philly Hero” written for the stage show.
There have been some changes — the Broadway version of the song “South Philly Hero” refers to the “South Side” of Philadelphia, which locals know is a bit of a misnomer, so it’s been changed, said Walnut spokesman Daniel Lopez. Other minor tweaks have been made to localize and update the production, he said.
“We are promising Philadelphia a knockout season, and are thrilled to open with the ultimate knockout show, Rocky, The Musical," Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard said in a statement. “In addition to the thrilling boxing story line, Rocky is also a great story of love ... and that most important of all emotions follows us through our entire season.”
That season also includes the stage version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Nov. 17, 2020-Jan. 17, 2021), Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit (Jan. 26–March 14, 2021, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, (March 23-May 9, 2021), and the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s rise to stardom, On Your Feet (May 25-July 11, 2021).
Subscriptions are available now, starting at $125. Individual show tickets go on sale in early August. Subscription info: 215-574-3550, ext. 6 (10 a.m. to 10. p.m.), WalnutStreetTheatre.org.