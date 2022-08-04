1. Adult Swim Block Party. The three-day Fishtown affair celebrates the absurdist sensibility of the Cartoon Network’s nighttime block of animated and live-action programming. It will include two comedy shows a night at Punchline Philly, music headliners at the Fillmore including Run the Jewels, Tierra Whack, and Dethklok, indie bands at Brooklyn Bowl Philly like Hop Along and RJD2, and screenings of Adult Swim programming. Single-day all-access passes range from $169-$399. Prices for individual events vary. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 8/5, noon, 8/6-7, on the Fillmore Campus, 29 E. Allen St., adultswimfestival.com

2. Roger Waters. The Pink Floyd songwriter and conceptualist behind Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall makes his first Philadelphia appearance in five years. Waters shows are always visually arresting presentations of state-of-the-art arena rock theater. This Is Not A Drill tour will of course come with a flying pig and Waters’ pointed political points of view, as well as Syd Barrett remembrances and plenty of songs from Pink Floyd’s 1975 LP Wish You Were Here. $45-$175, 8 p.m., 8/5-6, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 Pattison Ave., wellsfagocenterphilly.com

3. Oliver Lake’s Justice with Sonic Liberation Front. Jazz composer and multi-instrumentalist Oliver Lake has a decades long career as an envelope-pushing musician, as founder of the World Saxophone Quartet, and with Bjork, James “Blood” Ulmer and others. The 79-year-old maverick’s new music, Justice: The Vocal Works of Oliver Lake, was recorded at Ardmore’s Range Recording Studio and puts a new emphasis on vocals and spoken word poetry, teaming him with Philadelphia’s Sonic Liberation Front and Sonic Liberation Singers. Free, 8 p.m., 8/5, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Atonement, 1542 East Montgomery Ave., nkcdc.org-

4. Phish. Yes, Trey Anastasio and crew were just in Philadelphia, playing two shows at the Mann Center last month. And now they’re back at the other end of the Atlantic City Expressway, with a trio of shows on the beach in a repeat run of their three-night surf-side stand of last year, which drew upwards of 30,000 fans a night. $85-$325, 7:30 p.m., 8/5-8/7, the Beach at Arkansas Ave., Atlantic City, phish.com.

5. Orchard Lounge feat. Ichisan. When Phish ends, the afterparty begins at the Anchor Rock Club, a short walk from where the Phish heads will be wiggling with their toes in the sand. Each night, the soiree will be presented by Chicago house music collective Orchard Lounge with special guest Ichisan, who’s known as the Slovenian Prince of Disco. There are also a series of free Phish-related acoustic events at the venue during the day on Saturday and Sunday. $18 or $50 for a three-night pass, 11 p.m., Aug. 5-7, Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, anchorrockclub.com.

6. MusikFest. Starting Friday, MusikFest in Bethlehem, Pa. will present 10 days of shows on 14 free stages and one ticketed one. Over 400 acts will perform. On the genre-spanning not-free Wind Creek Steel stage, country singer Kip Moore plays Friday, followed by Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, and Ziggy Marley on Tuesday. Prices vary. The festival runs through August 15. 77 Wind Creek Blvd, Bethlehem, musikfest.org.

7. Purling Hiss. Back in 2020, guitarist Mike Polizze stepped put as a solo artist with a sweet, sun-kissed solo album called Long Lost Solo Find. Now, the Delco rocker who his pal Kurt Vile calls “the best ripping, rocking guitar player in Philly” is back with his feedback-drenched roiling-rock band Purling Hiss. Limousine Beach and Rock Mtn Roller are also on the bill. $15, 8 p.m., 8/6, Kung Fu Necktie, 1248 N. Front St., kungfucknecktie.com.

8. Burning Spear. Jamaican legend Winston Rodney - also known as Burning Spear - made a string of a essential reggae albums in the 1970s and 1980s, starting with Marcus Garvey in 1976. In 2016, he announced his retirement, but is back for his Fan Appreciation Tour. This show has been moved from the Mann Center to the TLA and will feature multiple opening acts. $38-$128, 7 p.m., 8/6, Theater of Living Arts, 332 South St., tlaphilly.com.

9. Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys will be both down the Shore and in the city this weekend. The 15-time Grammy-winning singer who opened her U.S. tour in Charlotte earlier this week plays the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, then heads to the Met Philadelphia on Sunday. Well-matched Philly R&B romancer Pink Sweat$ opens the Met show. $180-$299, 8 p.m., 8/6, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com. $195-$665, 8 p.m., 8/7, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.

10. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. This Australian five-piece band revels in its 1980s jangle rock reference points, from R.E.M. to the Go-Betweens to the dbs. They boast not one but three singer-guitarists, and while the division of labor renders the band’s personality somewhat diffuse, the richness of their guitar sound is anything but. With Grocer and Dropper. $18, 8:30 p.m., 8/7, 1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, undergroundarts.org.

11. Kendrick Lamar. Kung Fu Kenny brings The Big Steppers tour - named for Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers, his new double album follow-up to 2017′s Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem, who he joined on the 2021 hit “Family Ties,” and Tanna Leone will also perform. $59-$169, 8 p.m, 8/9, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 Pattison Ave., wellsfargocenterphilly.com