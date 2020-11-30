Roommaid is a fun, contemporary romance that I inhaled in one night. Madison Huntington is determined to make it on her own as a schoolteacher after being disowned by her incredibly wealthy but controlling family. After showing her some cheap but terrible apartments, her aunt, a real estate agent, gives her a tip about an unorthodox opportunity. A businessman she knows is looking for a roommate to share his luxury apartment for free if she agrees to watch after the owner’s anxious dog while he travels on business and also do general cleaning. Madison is shown a picture of the man. Tyler Roth is a hottie who turns out to be even more stunning in person. Her aunt says there should be no problem since Madison is already in a serious relationship. Madison does not mention that though she and Brad have not officially broken up, he has ghosted her after learning she was disowned. She agrees to become Tyler’s “roommaid.” How hard can it be to clean and watch after a dog, even though Madison has never done such things before? And it should be no problem to ignore the butterflies in her stomach whenever she is around Tyler, right?