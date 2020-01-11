A rooftop-jumping game ended tragically early Saturday morning when a Drexel University student fell to his death, Philadelphia Police said.
Participants, police said, reported they had been jumping from rooftop to rooftop on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street shortly before 2 a.m. after having been drinking at an event earlier in the evening. A 23-year-old man did not make it across during a jump, falling two stories and hitting his head on the ground, police said.
Others in the group performed CPR until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead a short time later at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said.
No evidence of narcotics was found and there were no signs of foul play, police said.
A spokeswoman for Drexel confirmed that the victim is a Drexel student but had no other information immediately available.