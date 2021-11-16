A crashed that involved at least 15 cars shut down lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The pileup, which began around 5 a.m., was the result of black ice on the southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension near the Broad Street exit, NBC10 reports. The black ice was due to a construction crews that watered the road at night, according to the report.

Roosevelt Boulevard is closed between 9th Street and Kelly Drive. Drivers can take Hunting Park Avenue, Lincoln Drive and Germantown Avenue as alternate routes.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately confirm if there were any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.