A 3-week-old girl was killed Thursday night in a two-car crash along Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.
The infant, identified by police as Nayeli Torres, of National Park, Gloucester County, was in her mother’s lap in the front passenger seat of a 2005 Honda when the car T-boned into a 2008 Acura turning at the intersection of Harbison Avenue around 10:15 p.m., police said. It was not clear who had the right of way, police said.
Torres was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., police said. Her mother, age 18, whom police did not identify, was not injured.
The Honda driver, a 21-year-old woman, and a 4-month-old boy who had been in a car seat in the back row were also taken to Einstein. Police said the woman suffered a cut to her leg; they did not report any injuries to the boy.
The driver of the Acura, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Police said charges were “pending upon further investigation,” but they did not elaborate.
Roosevelt Boulevard has long been known as a dangerous road: 21% of the city’s fatal crashes in 2018 occurred there. The city last year began installing speed cameras along the Boulevard to try to slow speeding cars.