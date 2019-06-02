Two teenagers died on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday night after their car crashed into another vehicle, hit a tree and then a nearby house.
Local news stations are reporting the accident happened near Devereaux Street in Oxford Circle a little before 11 p.m.
Police say a white Nissan was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it made contact with another vehicle. The 19-year-old driver of the Nissan lost control of the car before it struck a tree and then a house, police said. Both the driver and the 17-year-old passenger in the Nissan were ejected from the car.
No one in the house was injured, and the other driver is in stable condition in a local hospital, police said.
The Boulevard is considered the most dangerous thruway in the city, accounting for 8 percent of all crashes that resulted in death or serious injury from 2013 to 2017. Last year, 21 people died on the road, according to police data.
Last month, City Council voted to install cameras at seven to 11 locations along the 11½-mile road in an effort to deter speeding. Violators will be fined.
Cameras are expected to be in place by the end of the year.