These days, Krier and the Rosies are being considered for the Congressional Gold Medal, a civilian honor to recognize the accomplishments of an estimated 12 million to 18 million women, most of whom are no longer alive. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) introduced a bill to confer the medal last term, but it stalled. Another version was recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s not clear whether Congress will act.