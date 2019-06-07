It’s on the move: The Penn Museum is moving its 12.5-ton Sphinx into its main entrance hall on June 13. It will be the second time its seen daylight since it was obtained by the museum in 1913. The artifact, which depicts a lion outfitted with a human head, is intended to represent the power of the Egyptian king. It was carved out of a single block of red granite, and was excavated near Ptah Temple in Memphis, Egypt in 1912 by W.M. Flinders Petrie. It was brought to the museum in October 1913, and for several years was the centerpiece of the museum’s famous front courtyard. It was moved inside in 1916, and in 1926, it moved to its current location in the Lower Egypt gallery. For more information go to: https://www.penn.museum/collections/highlights/egyptian/sphinx.php.