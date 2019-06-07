Riding for the veterans: More than 500 motorcycle enthusiasts traveled in a caravan through bucolic roads in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as part of the Central Bucks Rotary Clubs 10th annual Ride For The Heroes ride and picnic on June 2. The police-escorted caravan started at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield, and ended at the Fraternal Order of Police Picnic Grove, 82 Scott Road in Bedminster Township. The event has generated more than $350,000 for more than a dozen local organizations that benefit wounded veterans or families of dead soldiers, including Bucks County Veterans Transport, Gold Star Mothers, and Delaware Valley Stand Down. For more information visit https://www.ridefortheheroes.com.
It’s on the move: The Penn Museum is moving its 12.5-ton Sphinx into its main entrance hall on June 13. It will be the second time its seen daylight since it was obtained by the museum in 1913. The artifact, which depicts a lion outfitted with a human head, is intended to represent the power of the Egyptian king. It was carved out of a single block of red granite, and was excavated near Ptah Temple in Memphis, Egypt in 1912 by W.M. Flinders Petrie. It was brought to the museum in October 1913, and for several years was the centerpiece of the museum’s famous front courtyard. It was moved inside in 1916, and in 1926, it moved to its current location in the Lower Egypt gallery. For more information go to: https://www.penn.museum/collections/highlights/egyptian/sphinx.php.
Down by the river. On May 22, a group of sixth graders from the Richard Allen Charter School in Southwest Philadelphia launched wooden boats they built themselves into the Schuylkill at Bartram’s Garden. The students have been part of a six-month program with Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit program that brings hands-on learning opportunities to high school and middle school students. The goal is to guide students in the exploration of design, mathematics, physics, geometry, and the dynamics of working together on a long-term group project. Both Bartram’s and Waterborne are working together as part of a new coalition called Riverways to promote safe and equitable access to urban waterways here in the city and in Camden, working especially with young people. For more information, go to http://www.philadelphiawaterborne.org/.
Jeepers! Going topless for a cause: “Go Topless Day” is a worldwide day of festivals founded in 2008 by a group of Jeep enthusiasts at a local farm stand in Massachusetts and hosted by those same enthusiasts to celebrate an unusual tradition: removing their vehicles’ tops for the summer. On May 12, more than 20,000 Jeeps participated in the caravan of tricked-out Wranglers and Liberties across beach parties and picnics at gatherings around the world, raising more than $150,000 for local charities of their choice. Malvern-based ExtremeTerrain, which sells aftermarket Jeep and Toyota parts, sponsored this year’s event and contributed $500 to each Philly-area Jeep club that participated in the topless cause.