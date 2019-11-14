The Edelmans are husband-and-wife entrepreneurs who founded Edelman Financial Services, a financial planning firm. They have pledged more than $36 million to Rowan since 2002, including a $25 million gift in 2016 to support the university’s Fossil Park, a 65-acre property in Mantua Township with a former quarry that is a rich source of fossils from the dinosaur era. That gift funded the development of a museum, visitor center, and other amenities.