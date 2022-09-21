Rowan University has identified a third suspect in an incident last weekwhere a Black student found a racial slur on her dorm room door, university president Ali A. Houshmand said.

Dominic R. Hull, 18, of Mullica Hill, has been banned from the campus, along with two other suspects, none of whom are Rowan students, Houshmand said.

Last week, Rowan police charged Alston Willis, 19, of Wenonah, with harassment, in connection with the incident at Holly Pointe Commons. He faces a hearing in municipal court Oct. 20. Rowan also identified Danny D’Agastino, 20, of Deptford, who was also given a trespassing warning from Rowan police, as an “observer.”

The victim of the incident, a freshman woman, said she discovered the slur written on decorations on her door on Sept. 10. She told campus officials that she removed it, but later found the same message written on the door and notified campus police.

Houshmand said all three suspects will face legal consequences if caught again on Rowan property, and they could be charged with criminal trespassing and report to municipal court, said university spokesperson Joe Cardona.

Houshmand said disciplinary action will be taken against the Rowan student who granted them access to the dorm. Rowan said security cameras helped identify the suspects.

“Once again, we remind students that you are responsible for your guests’ actions,” Houshmand wrote in a campus message. “Remember that what they do reflects on you and your university.”