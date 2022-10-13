Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a second suspect in the fatal shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed a 14-year-old and injured four teens, less than a day after announcing the arrest of the case’s first suspect.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore posted on Twitter that police had arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and wounded four teens. The suspect’s name was not immediately released and it was not clear what role the suspect had in the shooting.

The announcement comes the day after District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Philadelphia police had arrested Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and the office had charged him with murder for his part in the shooting.

Bivins was the second suspect to be identified, after Dayron Burney-Thorne. Burney-Thorne, 16, remains at large.

Law enforcement officials have said they believe at least five suspects were involved in the shooting. During a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Vanore said that a warrant for a third person allegedly involved in the shooting was imminent.

Vanore said that police were led to Bivins by a receipt found in the stolen Ford Explorer allegedly used as the getaway vehicle. The receipt was for ammunition that Bivins had purchased in a South Philadelphia gun shop, he said.

As a convicted felon, Bivins was ineligible to purchase ammunition. Vanore declined to say how Bivins was allowed to purchase the ammunition and did not name the gun shop that sold it to him. Bivins was taken into federal custody Oct. 6 and was on house arrest at the time of the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Burney-Thorne is expected to face murder charges and be charged as an adult upon apprehension.

Elizalde’s mother, Meredith Elizalde, has urged any suspects to turn themselves in.

On Sept. 27, five shooters had been waiting in a parked SUV near the high school’s football field for several minutes. The five then jumped out of the gray car and fired more than 60 shots at a group of teens headed to the locker room after a scrimmage, police said.

Elizalde, of Havertown, Delaware County, was fatally hit in the chest. Four other teens, who ranged in age from 14 to 17, were also hit. Police later released surveillance footage that showed one of the suspects chasing a 17-year-old victim and firing his gun until he ran out of bullets.

The shooters then got back into the SUV and drove away.

Police have said they believe there may have been a sixth person serving as a getaway driver. It remains unclear why the shooters had targeted the teens.