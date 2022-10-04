Philadelphia detectives are searching for a 16-year-old who is expected to face murder charges over last week’s fatal shooting outside Roxborough High School, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said police believe Dayron Burney-Thorne participated in the crime, which left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others wounded. Still, Vanore declined to specify if detectives believe Burney-Thorne was one of the five shooters who jumped out of an SUV and began firing in the ambush-style attack, or if the teen might have served as a getaway driver.

“He was there and participated,” Vanore said.

A warrant had already been approved for Burney-Thorne’s arrest on counts including theft and obstruction of justice over his connection to the stolen Ford Explorer that was used in the crime, Vanore said. The teen was now also expected to be charged as an adult with counts including murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses, according to police.

Police had not publicly identified any other suspects in the crime as of Tuesday afternoon, but after naming Burney-Thorne as a suspect, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Twitter: “To those responsible: we know who you are, we will find you, and we will take you into custody.”

Authorities have said last Tuesday’s shooting occurred a few minutes after a football scrimmage at Roxborough high. Five shooters, who had been waiting in the parked SUV near the football field for several minutes, jumped out of the gray vehicle and fired more than 60 shots at a group of teens headed for the locker rooms, police said.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, of Havertown, Delaware County, was fatally struck in the chest, police said. Four other teens, who ranged in age from 14 to 17, were also struck, and police released surveillance video showing one of the assailants chasing a 17-year-old victim and firing until he ran out of bullets.

The shooters then jumped back in the SUV and drove away. Police have said they believe a sixth person may have been behind the wheel and serving as a getaway driver. The car — which was stolen and had a paper Delaware tag as a license plate — was found in a Southwest Philadelphia parking lot the next day.

Police have said they believe the shooters targeted at least one of the victims, but they have not specified a potential motive.

This is a developing story that will be updated.