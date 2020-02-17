Helping to fuel that growth was the launch of a tuition-reduction program in 2015, called Bridging the Gap. Through it, families making less than $60,000 a year pay no tuition and fees; Rutgers-Camden pays whatever is not covered by federal and state aid. For families making between $60,000 and $80,000, the university pays 75% of the family’s cost after the aid is applied and for those earning between $80,000 and $100,000, the school covers 50%.