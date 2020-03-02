“They want to tax our soda and say soda is no good for you. But illegal heroin, that’s the answer!” Anthony Giordano shouted into a microphone. Giordano, the founder of Stand Up South Philadelphia and Take Back Our Streets, an anti-crime community group that started in January, was on a stage in front of the South Broad Street building where the supervised injection site was scheduled to open until the site’s nonprofit operator pulled the plug last week due to community backlash.